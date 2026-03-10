Allen A. Buschelman (January 2, 1938 - March 8, 2026).

Our loving Father, Allen A. Buschelman, 88, went to be with our Heavenly Father on Sunday, March 8, 2026, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. We know he is in a better place, but our hearts are broken. We rejoice that the cruel clasps of dementia have finally been released, and his mind and heart are now at peace. Our Dad has been restored, rejoicing in Heaven with God our Father, celebrating with the Angels and looking over us until we are reunited with him and our Mother.

Allen was born on January 2, 1938, in Crofton, Nebraska. The son of Clarence and Elizabeth Buschelman. He attended High School in Crofton, Nebraska.

Allen was member of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church.

Allen was united in marriage to Myla Bohlmann on June 24, 1957, at Martinus Lutheran Church, Utica, South Dakota. They were blessed with three children, Sheryl, Scott, and Sheila.

Al worked on a farm in Harding, Nebraska and began hauling cattle in 1958. He then went to work on the Oahe Dam in South Dakota for a few years, the Big Ben Dam in South Dakota before coming to Rawlins to work on the Sinclair Oil Refinery. He then moved to Kemmerer and went to work on the Fontenelle Dam briefly. After being laid off from Fontenelle Dam, he went to Laramie to build houses for several years before moving to Green River in 1970. Once here, he began doing concrete and dirt work for North West Homes and Pulte Homes

They resided in Green River, Wyoming for 58 years. Allen and Myla owned and operated Buschelman Construction “Big Al’s Bandits”. Allen – Big Al was very active in the Green River Fire Department for 35+ years. You could not attend a home football game without noticing the fireworks that were shot out from the fire station located across the street from Wolves Stadium. Allen drove a school bus for the Sweetwater County School District #2 where he was blessed with meeting so many “young people” and safely taking them to all the different events. Allen was the Western Region Race Director for the IMCA (International Motor Contest Association) Racing Circuit and was a member of the Green River Auto Racing Association

In the beginning, Buschelman Construction set up and poured many foundations in Green River and Rock Springs. As the business became more successful, Allen & Myla purchased heavy equipment so he could start digging the foundations.

One of Allen’s passions was racing on dirt tracks and watching or attending NASCAR (National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing). He and with the help of his friends built his first dirt track car in 1972. He was able to drive his race car from home to the track in Green River . He was very instrumental in the start-up of Sweetwater Speedway and the volunteer organization of the Green River Auto Racing Association where he raced his Late Model car and his IMCA car over the years. Allen volunteered many hours preparing the dirt track for race day. His wife, his strongest supporter, devoted many hours volunteering with the Green River Stockeretts Racing Club. Saturday night racing at Sweetwater Speedway was a family tradition, creating lasting memories.

His true passion was his beautiful family that he and Myla created, loved, always supported, and enjoyed many hours with all of them. Allen is survived by his daughters, Sheryl (Tom) Wilson and Sheila (Pete) Simpson, both of Green River, as well as his son, Scott (Liz) Buschelman, of LaBarge, Wyoming. One brother, Alvin Buschelman and one sister, Darlene Dreismeier of Omaha, NE, six grandchildren, Heather (Rob) Bohlinger, Kristen (Kelley) Pratt, Brianne (Rory) Crofts, Nathan (Kyla) Draney, Krista Buschelman, and Kimberlee (Nathaniel) Liebelt; 21 great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife Myla Buschelman and his parents, Clarence M. and Elizabeth J. Buschelman.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Al’s memory to the Green River Fire Department, 50 East 2nd North, Green River, Wyoming 82935

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2026, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 901 Riverview Drive, Green River, WY Graveside Services, and Interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to the services at the church.

Pallbearers are Kelley Pratt, Robert Bohlinger, Nathan Draney, Rory Crofts, Nathaniel Liebelt, and Justin Whitmore.

Honorary pallbearers are Gene Bartels, Roger Bohlmann and Paul Dreismeier, Isaiah Pratt, Brady Bohlinger, McCray Bohlinger, Zayn Draney, Payton Draney, Talon Draney, Vincent Crofts, Jon Crofts, Allen Crofts, Tim Robertson, Dallyn Buschelman, Druex Smith, Quentin Liebelt and Camden Liebelt.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.