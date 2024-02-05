Allen LeRoy Roth (March 6, 1942 – February 1, 2024)

Allen LeRoy Roth, age 81, of Vernal, Utah peacefully passed away February 1, 2024, with close family by his side.

Allen was born in Mt. Harris, Colorado on March 6, 1942. He spent time there with his cousin Ronnie and other family members before his family moved to Rock Springs, Wyoming. He attended school and graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1960 and later earned an associate degree from Western Wyoming College.

After graduating from Rock Springs High School, Allen enlisted in the United States Air Force and served his country for four years as an Aero-Medical Technician. While serving his country, he met the love of his life Janet Fuller. They were married in July of 1964 and started a beautiful life together lasting nearly 60 years on their journey to eternity.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

After being honorably discharged from the United States Air Force, Allen joined the Rock Springs Police Department. He serving there for nearly 11 and a half years before taking the job as the Chief of Police in Pinedale, Wyoming.

In 1976, Allen and his family moved to Roosevelt, Utah to take on the management of the family owned Moqui Indian Trading Post. Allen and his wife Jan would become owners of the Moqui and enjoyed their patrons for many years until their retirement.

Allen had many things in life that brought him joy. He loved his cars and spent many a summer at car shows fraternizing and remembering times past. He especially had a love for the classic cars. He loved to go Arrowhead hunting and could out walk anyone that dared go with him. He would make a special point of letting you walk over a rare find and then pick it up and say, “hey you missed one”. He loved baseball and was able to attend a professional game in his lifetime with his grand daughter and her family.

His greatest joy in life was his family. He loved his wife Janet and their little dog Peaches. He was always there for his family helping them in any way that he could, all you had to do was ask. His counsel, wisdom and support will be deeply missed.

Allen was preceded in death by his father Albert William Roth, mother Edna Marie Soltis, and sister Janice Evans. He is survived by his wife, Janet Roth, son Robert Roth (Judy, )Vernal, Utah, daughter Diane Simpkins (Larry), Roy, Utah, son Brett Roth; Vernal, Utah, Granddaughters; Chelsea Roth Vernal, Utah, Shaylee Hacking (Johnny,) Vernal, Utah, Autumn Hale (Matt); West Haven, Utah, Grandsons; Dalton Roth (Rylie);Vernal, Utah, Kent Van; Cocoa, Florida, Lucas Van Cocoa, Florida, Christopher Roth; Vernal, Utah, Brandon Roth (Chammy,) Vernal, Utah, Anthony Roth Vernal, Utah, and 12.5 great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held at the Blackburn Vernal Mortuary on Friday, February 9, 2024, at 11 a.m. with a viewing one hour prior to services.

Burial will be at the Rockpoint Cemetery with Military Honors by the American Legion.