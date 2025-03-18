Allen Tuttle (July 11, 1966 – March 17, 2025)

Allen Tuttle, 58, a beloved member of the Green River community, passed away peacefully Monday, March 17, 2025 at Mission as Castle Rock Rehabilitation in Green River. He was a resident of Green River for the last 49 years.

Mr. Tuttle was born on July 11, 1966, in Ogden, Utah; the son of Norman Tuttle and Maryellen Barnes. Allen brought joy and kindness to all who knew him throughout his life.

Allen’s early years were spent in Wyoming, where he attended local schools and graduated from Green River High School in 1985.

His career included ten dedicated years as an operator at OCI and eight years in maintenance for Sweetwater County School District No. 2, where he left a lasting impact with his work ethic and camaraderie.

A true outdoorsman, Allen had a passion for hunting, fishing, and riding his Harley. He found joy in watching western movies and cherished every moment spent with children, bringing smiles and laughter to their lives.

Allen is survived by his loving wife, Dawn Renae Tuttle, of Idaho Falls, Idaho; his devoted father, Norman Tuttle, of Elko, Nevada; and his cherished son, Trevor Tuttle, and wife Michelle of Rock Springs. He also leaves behind his step-son, Bradly Draper, and his step-daughter, Tenisha Wood, and husband Justin, both of Idaho Falls, Idaho. Allen was a proud grandfather to Zefene, Xavier, Gabriel, Trenton, and Luna, who brought immense happiness to his life. Allen shared a special bond with his siblings: brothers Joe Tuttle and wife Scarlett of Elko, Nevada; Kevin Tuttle and wife Shelly of Spring Creek, Nevada; and sisters Marianne Stacey and husband Rod of Green River; and Heather Booth and husband Jim of Spring Creek, Nevada. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews who will remember him fondly.

Preceded in death by his mother, his maternal and paternal grandparents, and two uncles, Allen now joins them in eternal peace.

Graveside services and interment will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, March 24, 2025 at Riverview Cemetery, Green River.

The Tuttle family kindly requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations in Allen’s memory be sent to Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation, 1445 Uinta Drive, Green River, Wyoming, 82935.

Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

Allen’s warmth, love, and friendly spirit will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. His legacy of kindness and generosity will continue to inspire and guide those he leaves behind.