Allmans Celebrate 30th Wedding Anniversary

Dj Allman and Stephanie (Alexander) Allman are celebrating their 30th year anniversary today, August 13. They were married August 13, 1994.

Dj and Stephanie live in Rock Springs, where they have been residents for over 40 years and over 50 years, respectively. Dj’s family moved to Rock Springs from El Paso, Texas with his family, and Stephanie’s family moved from Colorado.

They met in junior high and became friends in high school. When people ask them how they got together they say: “we hung out together and never left.”

Dj and Stephanie have one son together, born and raised in Rock Springs. They said he’s a joy and is doing wonderful out on his own.

Their best advice for a long, happy marriage is simple: be friends first.