Allysa Drinkle Signs for Cheerleading with the University of Wyoming

Allysa Drinkle Signing with the University of Wyoming for Cheer. SweetwaterNOW photo by Jayson Klepper

GREEN RIVER – Allysa Drinkle signed with the University of Wyoming Spirit Squad Thursday.

After trying out for the team a few weeks ago, Drinkle made it official after a successful career with the GHRS cheer team.

Drinkle’s first year of cheerleading was her freshman year of high school where her background was in gymnastics and dance. In her four years of cheering for the Wolves, she received All-State honors four times, and three All-American honors. She also helped the cheer team win state spirit awards on four separate occasions in the last three years.

When asked about her decision to go to UW, she talked about how originally she thought about going to a southern college but ultimately decided Wyoming was where she wanted to stay.

“I love UW and everything they have to offer while still being able to cheer was what I really wanted.”

Drinkle has been to the college a few times for clinics and the tryouts and she said she has a good relationship with the coaches and team already and is excited to take her cheer career to the next step.

While she is on the cheer team, Drinkle is planning on going for her master’s degree in pre-dental to become an orthodontist.

Drinkle’s favorite memory of cheer is each time they won state because of how much work it takes to get there and seeing it pay off in the end makes the hard times worth it.

“It was different winning state this year because we won game day which hasn’t happened in a while,” Drinkle explained. “But my favorite is when we won it my sophomore year and all my best friends were seniors at the time, so it was really sweet to win that with them.”

Allison Luna, who was the head coach for the Wolves cheer team Drinkle’s first two years, said that she was a natural talent when she first joined the team. Her outgoing personality, work ethic, and willingness to do whatever she needed to succeed is what makes her a special talent.

Earlier this year, Allysa Drinkle was our Wolves Talk Student-Athlete for February. Click here to read more about Drinkle and her journey of cheerleading at GRHS.

Check out some more photos of Drinkle and her signing below.