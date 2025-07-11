Alma (Vegar) Panalsek (July 6th, 1931 – July 8th, 2025)

Alma (Vegar) Panalsek, 94, passed away in the early morning of July 8, 2025, at Sageview Care Center in Rock Springs, following a long illness.



Alma was born on July 6, 1931, in Rock Springs, to Martin Vegar and Mary Piedmont Stockich. She was the youngest of five children.



She attended grade school in Superior, and when her family moved to Rock Springs she attended Rock Springs High School and graduated with the Class of 1949. Alma went to nursing school at St. Alphonsus in Boise, Idaho, where she earned her degree as a registered nurse. She returned home and worked as an RN first in Pinedale and then at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in both the emergency room and obstetrics, until she took early retirement to raise her family.



She met Tony Panalsek at a football game in Pinedale, and they married on July 7, 1962, in Lander. They have three children, Anthony Paul, Ann Marie, and Mary Eileen.



Alma enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and working in the garden with her husband. Her real passion was fishing up in Pinedale with her husband and close friends, Wayne and Bessie Schwab. She was passionate about her faith, which she instilled in her family.



She is survived by her three children; son Anthony Paul Panalsek and daughter Ann Marie (Panalsek) Jantz and her husband Keith, all of Rock Springs, her daughter Sister Thomas Marie of the Passion (Mary Eileen Panalsek) of Jacksonville, Florida, grandson Joseph Jantz and granddaughter Isabel (Jantz) Parker, and great-granddaughter Brielle Parker.



She was preceded in death by her husband Tony, her parents, and her siblings, George Roich, Ann Gaskill, Pete Roich and Nick Roich.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs. A Vigil with Rosary will be conducted at 4:00 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025 at Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs. Graveside Services and Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.