Alyssa Bedard Named Gatorade Player of the Year

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs High School star soccer player, Alyssa Bedard, was named Wyoming’s 2019-20 Girls Soccer Gatorade Player of the Year.

The 5-foot-5 senior finished with an impressive career for the Lady Tigers, recording a new school record with 86 goals and 36 assists. She helped lead the Lady Tigers to a 20-1 record in 2019, placing third in the 4A state tournament. In addition, she was a three-time All-State selection and also earned three-time All-Conference recognition.

“Alyssa is a phenomenal player and a gifted athlete. What makes her so great is her speed, footwork and knowledge of the game. She’s a complete game-changer,” head coach Stephen Pyer said.

Academically, Bedard was also exceptional in the classroom, finishing with a 4.22 GPA.

Bedard also participated in various school groups and events. She served as Vice President of the Student Council, volunteered locally on behalf of the Make-a-Wish Foundation, blood-donation drives, nursing homes and youth soccer programs according to the Gatorade release.

Bedard signed her national letter of intent to take her talents to Laramie as part of the Wyoming Cowgirls soccer team.