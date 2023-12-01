Amber Alert Issued for Infant Abducted from Idaho Friday Morning

WYOMING — The Wyoming Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert around 5:15 a.m. Friday for a 10-month-old baby from Victor, Idaho.

The infant is Zeke Gregory Best, a white male, about 1 foot tall and 20 pounds. He has been reportedly taken by Jeremy Albert Best, 48, a white male, 5’11” tall, 245 pounds, with salt and pepper hair and a beard. They were last seen in a black 1995 Chevy Tahoe with Idaho license plate 1T39349. WHP asks that if anyone sees them they call 911.

According to a press release from the Teton County Sheriff’s Office in Idaho, Best is an armed and dangerous homicide and kidnapping suspect last seen in Victor, Idaho. Best is a homicide suspect in the death of his wife, and is believed to have fled his home with his infant son after a domestic disturbance took place at the residence.

The Sheriff’s Office stated, “At approximately 11:39 p.m. November 30, 2023, the Teton County Sheriff’s Office received an open line 911 call from a residence at 4600 Skyline Loop in Victor, ID. Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to respond to a disturbance heard over the line by the 911 dispatcher. Deputies arrived at the residence and located a non-responsive female subject.”

The woman who was found deceased was identified as Kali Jean Randall, 38, of Victor, the infant’s mother. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Best is believed to be armed and very dangerous, the Sheriff’s Office stated. Members of the public who have any information on the whereabouts of the suspect, vehicle or the endangered child should call the Teton County Sheriff’s Office at 208-354-2323 or 911 immediately. Do not attempt to approach or confront the suspect.