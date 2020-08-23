Amber Alert: Officials are Looking for 2 Adults, 6-month-old Boy

UPDATE: Andrew Lawrence Warner and Hayli Dayle Emerson were last seen driving a white late ’90s-2000 Chevy extended cab pickup. Call 911 if seen. August 23 at 2 pm.

FLATHEAD COUNTY, Mont., — According to the Wyoming Amber Alert Facebook page, the Wyoming Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert on behalf of Flathead County Montana for 6-month-old Lucas James Warner 20 pounds, blonde hair and blue eyes.

Lucas James Warner

Lucas was taken by non-custodial parent Andrew Lawrence Warner 21-year-old male. Custody was removed, deemed unfit due to mental health and refusal to take medication. Andrew is with a 19-year-old female, Hayli Dayle Emerson, who is the babysitter.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

They are believed to be driving a white 1998 Dodge Dakota with dark pin stripes on each side and red interior bearing Montana plate 720745A.

They were last seen in Columbia Falls, Montana, and believed to be headed to Bob Marshall Wilderness in Montana, but may also be headed to Wyoming, South Dakota or North Dakota.

Andrew’s mental state is unknown at this time. If you have any information, please call Flathead County at 406-758-7780 or dial 911. Thank you for assisting.

Wyoming highway patrol is issuing an amber alert on behalf of Flathead County Montana for 6 month old Lucas James Warner… Posted by Wyoming Amber Alert on Sunday, August 23, 2020

This is a developing story, updates will be provided as received.