Ambulance Rates, Budget Under Consideration for RS Council

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs City Council will consider setting rates for the Rock Springs Fire Department’s ambulance service during its meeting Tuesday.

According to a letter to the Council from Fire Chief Jim Wamsley, the rates mirror those charged by Castle Rock Ambulance Service. The letter notes the proposed rates may not be the same as what insurance companies and programs like Medicare and Medicaid pay as they negotiate and establish their own rates.

“In many cases those rates are much lower than the published rate,” Wamsley’s states in his letter.

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The Council will also consider adopting its budget for the coming fiscal year. According to Council documents, the total budget will amount to $44.3 million in expenditures, with $8.8 million in cash and operational reserves and $8.3 million in general fund capital reserves. The budget also includes a 7% water rate increase and a 9% sewer rate increase, which were added to protect infrastructure from inflation, raising wholesale costs, and system needs.

The Council meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Rock Springs City Hall. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on the city’s YouTube channel. An agenda can be found here.