Ambulance Service to Update Commissioners During Tuesday Meeting

ROCK SPRINGS – The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners will hear a quarterly update from Castle Rock Ambulance Service during its regular meeting Tuesday morning.

Bailie Dockter, CEO of Castle Rock Hospital District, will speak to the commissioners at 10:50 a.m. The county subsidizes the ambulance service provided by CRHD. According to data within the presentation document, Rock Springs represents a significant number of the calls the ambulance service responds to, with 71.83% of calls coming from the city. Of a total 1,161 calls, 834 originated from Rock Springs. Green River represented 23.94% of the calls received by the ambulance service, with 278 calls coming from the city. Reliance, Little America, and Point of Rocks were the next highest listed in the data, with nine, eight, and seven calls respectively.

Also on the agenda are consent agenda items including an amended mill levy and a Wyoming Grant Assistance Program funding opportunity. According to meeting documents, the mill levy amendment is needed because the attorney for the Little Snake River Conservation District turned in the wrong budget. The original budget submitted was $186,228, though the actual budget is $998,084. The WYGAP grant item focuses on the commissioners telling organizations outside the county’s statutory consideration to seek alternative funding for their budgets. According to a letter from Board Chairman Keaton West to Sweetwater County Clerk Cindy Lane, WYGAP is a new state program seeking to help fund nonprofits and small businesses and represents a funding opportunity for outside organizations.

The Sweetwater County commissioners’ meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River. The meetings are open to the public and the county streams meetings on its YouTube channel. A full agenda and meeting packet can be found here.