Amendment No. 4 for the Wastewater Treatment Plant Replacement Facility Project is Approved

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council approved Change Order No. 1 and Amendment No. 4 for the Wastewater Treatment Plant replacement project and approved a few other items on the agenda.

In 2017, the city entered a professional service agreement for the Wastewater Treatment Plant Replacement Facility project with Burns and McDonnell Engineering Company for the design of the plant and the amendment was brought to the Council in order to procure more funding and time. In the beginning, a $32 million loan package was made available, though currently the project is looking at a $40 million loan package for the estimated $51.2 million project.

The time was approved with Change Order No. 1 which was submitted by Bodell Construction as there is a backlog of electronic components necessary for the completion of the plant’s construction. The period extension puts the completion of the project in January 2026. The electronic components have led to longer lead times and has proven to be an impact on the electronic industry worldwide.

Amendment No. 4 was approved and not only included the extended time frame of construction but also requested an additional $789,612 in order to complete the funding. Green River resident Phillip Stanton stood up during the questioning on the matter at the Council meeting, asking what supplying the funds would do to the community in the future. Stanton brought up points of sewer charges, questions of what happens when the bill isn’t paid, and if the engineers are being checked on as they’re working to ensure the city is “getting a bang for its buck.”

“The original contract has the language of rate adjustments, so we are legally obligated,” Councilman Sherry Bushman said in response to Stanton’s questions.

The Council also approved the application for the Pacificorp Foundation grant for $5,000 for the maintenance of the on-loan tank at Veteran’s Park. The American Legion donated $3,000 for the maintenance of the weathered tank.

The special use permit from Lil Rascals Family Childcare Center was also approved by the Council. Instead of only 15 children, they are soon to be allowed 31 children to be placed under their care based off of the facility they were given permission to use. With this expansion, the childcare center will need to hire two more caregivers but have been approved by the Wyoming Department of Family Services to do so.