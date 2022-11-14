American Legion 24 Gives First Baby Born after Veterans Day a Gift Basket

ROCK SPRINGS — For the sixth year in a row, the American Legion Auxiliary Archie Hay Unit 24 celebrated Veterans Day by surprising a lucky family with a special gift basket. This year, they had to wait just a couple extra days as the first baby born since Veterans Day was in the early morning hours on Sunday, November 13, at the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

This year’s gift basket included a handmade quilt and crocheted jacket, a baby bathtub, bottles, books, rattles, a custom crocheted teddy bear, and more. The lucky recipients of the baby basket were Danae Gomez and Brodie McJunkin. They welcomed baby Weston Leo, who was named after his grandpa, a Navy Veteran.

“This is one of our favorite activities that the Auxiliary does. We have a lot of fun putting this basket together to celebrate the first baby born on Veterans Day, or in little Weston’s case, the first baby born after Veterans Day,” said Gina Dusel, Auxiliary Past Department of Wyoming President.

“We love that our community thinks of our patients and want to celebrate new babies. We truly look forward to seeing the amazing things that these generous ladies create and are always so honored to surprise our patients with their thoughtful donation,” Director of Labor and Delivery Megan Jacobsen said.