American Legion and VFW Donate Two Columbaria for Veterans in Green River

A veterans columbarium was placed at Riverview Cemetery in May 2023. Photo courtesy of Tom Niemiec

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council will consider accepting a donation from the American Legion Post 28 and VFW Post 2321 for two columbaria at Riverview Cemetery.

The VFW Post 2321 and American Legion Post 28 have been fundraising since at least 2022 to get the columbaria at Riverview Cemetery.

VFW Commander Jim Shoemaker addressed the city council in October 2022 about the limited space dedicated to veterans at the cemetery, highlighting the need for the columbaria. Now those collaborative efforts between the VFW and American Legion have paid off.

Through donations and fundraising endeavors, they have acquired two columbaria to provide final resting places for honorably discharged veterans. Notably, in a gesture of profound generosity, these organizations are donating the columbaria to the City of Green River, ensuring a lasting legacy of respect and honor for those who served their nation.

In other business, the Council will consider accepting a Wyoming Inflation Reduction Act Urban and Community Forestry Grant in the amount of $89,122 for a tree project in Green River. The awarded funds will be used to contract for a tree management plan, update GIS mapping of trees, and conduct pruning, removal and replacement of trees.

The grant requires a local match of $3,592. The city applied for the grant in March 2024.

The Green River City Council will meet Tuesday, April 16, at 7 p.m. at Green River City Hall. To view the full meeting agenda, click here.