American Legion Members to Serve Free Thanksgiving Dinner

ROCK SPRINGS — The American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 will be hosting its annual free Thanksgiving Dinner to all who would like to attend.

American Legion members will serve a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, rolls, and homemade pies from noon to 4 p.m. on Thursday, November 24, at Gunyan Hall, 543 Broadway Street in Rock Springs.

The American Legion members want to make sure everyone in need of a meal and some company, has a place to go. A special invitation is going out to all emergency personnel including fire, police, and EMTs working that day.