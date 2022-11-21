American Legion Members to Serve Free Thanksgiving Dinner

American Legion Members to Serve Free Thanksgiving Dinner

ROCK SPRINGS — The American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 will be hosting its annual free Thanksgiving Dinner to all who would like to attend.

American Legion members will serve a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, rolls, and homemade pies from noon to 4 p.m. on Thursday, November 24, at Gunyan Hall, 543 Broadway Street in Rock Springs.

The American Legion members want to make sure everyone in need of a meal and some company, has a place to go. A special invitation is going out to all emergency personnel including fire, police, and EMTs working that day.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Related Articles

Boy Scout Logan Conover Earns Eagle Scout, Silver Palm Award

Boy Scout Logan Conover Earns Eagle Scout, Silver Palm Award

Sisecam Makes $10,000 Donation to Wyoming Hunger Initiative

Sisecam Makes $10,000 Donation to Wyoming Hunger Initiative

Knock Out Your Christmas Shopping at the Up in Arms Gun Show

Knock Out Your Christmas Shopping at the Up in Arms Gun Show

WyHy Credit Union Makes $2,500 Donation to Climb Wyoming

WyHy Credit Union Makes $2,500 Donation to Climb Wyoming