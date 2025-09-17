American Legion National Commander Visits Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS — American Legion National Commander Dan K. Wiley visited American Legion Post 24 in downtown Rock Springs on Saturday, emphasizing the organization’s national priorities: the Be the One campaign, its Better Together initiative, and the Legion’s legislative agenda.

Wiley, who has personal experience with mental health challenges, shared his own story during the visit. He credited his doctor with being the one to step in during a difficult time, tying his experience directly to the Be the One campaign, which encourages people to take an active role in suicide prevention among veterans.

“Anyone can be the one,” Wiley said. “A friend, family member, coworker, anyone can help.”

He noted that eliminating the stigma surrounding mental health is a top priority. Some Legion posts now offer Columbia Protocol Training, a suicide prevention resource, as part of the campaign’s effort to equip members and communities.

Wiley also spoke about the Better Together initiative, which emphasizes camaraderie among veterans and draws parallels to the bonds formed in military service. Phrases such as “got your back” or “got your six” remain part of the culture among Legion members, who perform regular buddy checks on fellow veterans who may be struggling.

“We’re stronger as a family,” Wiley said. “We’re stronger as a voice in Congress, too.”

On the legislative front, Wiley highlighted the strength of the Legion’s 1.3 million members and its influence in advocating for veterans’ benefits. He pointed to historic wins like the GI Bill and discussed current efforts to pass the Major Richard Star Act. The proposed legislation seeks to close a loophole that prevents some veterans from receiving both retirement pay and disability compensation.

Wiley said the act would ensure veterans no longer have to choose between the two.

He also reflected on why he joined the Legion, citing family ties and a desire for connection. After facing his own mental health struggles, Wiley said those connections became even more meaningful.

When asked what being a Legion member means to him, Wiley answered simply, “Camaraderie, a special connection to those who served.”