American Legion Post 24 Celebrates First Baby Born on Veterans Day

ROCK SPRINGS– Kaysen Ray Bear was the first baby born on Veterans Day at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

He was born at 2:25 pm, Monday, November 11, to Latasha and David Bear of Rock Springs. He weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces, and was 19.5 inches long. Kaysen has an 11-year-old brother and 7-year-old sister.

To celebrate the occasion, the American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 family gave the baby a big bath tub full of goodies. It includes diapers, baby wipes, some outfits, hand-crafted quilts, hand-crocheted stuffed animals, bath items, towels and more.

“It’s a gift to the community and something for us to celebrate on Veterans Day,” said Gina Dusel, Auxiliary Department of Wyoming President.