American Legion Post 24 Gets a Visit from NVAR

ROCK SPRINGS — The National Veterans Awareness Ride (NVAR) stopped at the American Legion Post 24 for breakfast Friday.

Ride participants stopped in Rock Springs while on their annual ride from Sacramento, California to Washington D.C. The motorcycle had a first responder escort to American Legion Post 24, where the local veterans served riders breakfast.

NVAR has three pillars in the organization that are umbrellaed by the ideal of remembering and respecting veterans. The first pillar is visiting homes and hospitals every day from Sacramento, California to Washington D.C. where they sit down with veterans and listen to their stories. The second pillar is their participation in memorial services, where they lay wreaths and show respect to the veterans who have died. The third pillar for the organization is visiting schools and talk with students about giving back to their communities, serving the nation, and showing respect for military veterans.

National Coordinator Jerry Conner and Steve ‘Head Dog’ Moore are on their 21st ride across the country, having started the rides in 2005. It’s a 13-day event every May across the country, and the initial group of riders pick up more riders along the way. Conner said there were state coordinators who helped set up gas stops, hospital and school visits, and meal stops for the riders participating in the ride.

“There’s always someone waiting,” Conner said.

The riders also fulfill requests for veterans who don’t ride or can’t ride anymore, sending a small group to drive by their residence.

“They’re here and they’re always dedicated,” Moore said about the riders participating in the trip.