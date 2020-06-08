American Legion Post 28 Recognizes Servicewomen in Green River

GREEN RIVER — The American Legion Auxiliary, Tom Whitmore, Unit 28, are proud to recognize the women veterans in the City of Green River. A proclamation will be read by Mayor Pete Rust to declare June 12, 2020, Women Veterans Appreciation Day.

On June 12, 1948, President Harry S. Truman signed the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act, allowing women to serve as regular members of the military.

A resolution designated June 12, 2019, as Women Veterans Appreciation Day, aims to recognize the service and sacrifices of women veterans who have served valiantly on behalf of the United States.

Please thank your servicewomen of Green River: