Amos Paul Gibson (February 7, 1962 – March 2, 2024)

Amos Paul Gibson, 62, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2024 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. He was a 55-year resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming and former resident of Kinloch, Missouri. Amos died following a sudden illness.

He was born February 7, 1962 in St. Louis, Missouri; the son of LB Gibson and Annie Mae Murray.

Amos attended schools in Kinloch, Missouri and Rock Springs, Wyoming. He graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1981 and was recruited to run track and field at Weber State University, but decided to join his brother, Angelo, in business, working for A&G Plumbing for over 40 years. On April 21, 1990, he married the love of his life, Kim Carter, in Rock Springs, WY.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Amos loved running, a passion he got from his older brothers and passed to his son, Dustin. He was a proud member of the running community, including the Red Desert Road Runners. He formed a deep connection to the land around his family home, spending decades running and hiking through the hills. Family meant everything to Amos, and he took great pride in his son’s career and recent marriage. He cherished weekends with his loved ones, playing cards and debating current events. Amos took pride in working with his hands and executing building plans.

Despite the distance, Amos stayed connected with his family, making it a daily ritual to call each of his siblings, wife, son and daughter-in-law. He enjoyed staying informed about the world, sharing his opinions, and carried a strong political aptitude. He counseled and guided his son in navigating the world and his work. Amos will be remembered for his love for his family, his humor, his dedication to running, and his unwavering commitment to his people.

Survivors include his wife Kim Carter Gibson of Rock Springs, Wyoming and working in Decatur, Georgia; one son, Dustin Paul Gibson and wife Bilphena Yahwon-Gibson of Baltimore, Maryland; four brothers, Lonnie Gibson of Phoenix, Arizona; Maurice Gibson and wife Robyn of St. Louis, Missouri; Angelo Gibson of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Michael Gibson of Casper, Wyoming; one brother-in-law, Gary Carter of Casper, Wyoming; five sisters, Rose Jackson of Bethlehem, Georgia; Rachel Gibson of Casper, Wyoming; Pearl Vaughn and husband Frank of St. Louis, Missouri; Joann Dorsey and husband Frank of Casper, Wyoming; Geraldine Gibson and partner Douglas of Rock Island, Illinois; four sisters-in-law, Tillie Gibson of St. Louis, Missouri; Dawn Copenbarger of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Chrisie Lee and husband James Lee of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Tracy Carter and partner Chris Moss of Concord, South Carolina; several cousins; mother-in-law, Loreen Greene and husband Danny of Rock Springs, Wyoming; father-in-law, Butch Copenbarger and wife Veronica of Hansen, Idaho, Several nieces and nephews including: Beverly Staten, Lamar Yarber, Ruthie Staten, Shaneika Reese, Wyatt Reese, David Goodwin, Daniel Staten, Scott Gibson, Daveon Gibson, Jalen Gibson, Jaylannii Gibson, Wesley Carter, Deonte Carter, Lamont Gibson, Zariah Gibson, Tyler Gibson, Evelyn Gibson-McNeil, Branden McNeil, Jaelyn McNeil, Demetric Vaughn, Latrice Gibson, Vivian Smith, Terico Smith, Terico Smith Jr, Ray Gibson Jr, Maurice Gibson Jr, Amber Gibson, Grady Jackson Jr, Talisha Jackson, Desiree Jackson Lujan, Marcus Lujan, Tavarez Lujan, Jamar Jackson, Kalea Jackson-Weinrich, Laela White, Michael Jackson, Zamarri Jackson, Chris Dorsey, Tahj Dickey, Na’Shyia Dickey, Issak Gibson, Aaron Cheney, Jesse Reed Jr., Josh Kessinger, Tyler Kessinger, Tacy Ohlmann, Michael Sing, James Sing, Dacia Crossley, David Copenbarger, Daniel Copenbarger.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Malissa Pearl Reed; maternal grandfather, Sonny Murray; paternal grandmother, Mary Gibson; paternal grandfather, David Gibson; parents. LB Gibson and Annie Mae Gibson. father-in-law, James Carter; one sister Eddie Mae Staten; four brothers, Ray Gibson; Milford Gibson and wife Mary; Wilbert Gibson; Carson Gibson; three brothers-in-law, Grady Jackson Sr. James M. Carter; James E. Carter; many aunts and uncles including Jesse Reed; two nephews, Terrence Staten; Corey Gibson.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at New Hope Baptist Church, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Friends may call the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming from 1-3 p.m. Monday, March 11, 2024. Graveside Services and Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.