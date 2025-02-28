Amy Bouse (December 10, 1962 – February 18, 2025)

Amy Bouse, 62, was born on December 10, 1962, in Toms River, New Jersey to Gary Greenhalgh and Linda Johnson. Amy spent the majority of her life surrounded by the rugged beauty of Wyoming. She grew up in Rock Springs, where she cultivated deep roots and love of the community.

After graduating high school, Amy married Brad Kiser, and together they spent 13 years raising their two beloved children. After the divorce, she moved to Laramie, where she would later share many meaningful years with her partner, Lucinda Falkner. Despite life’s changes, Amy maintained caring friendships with both Brad and Lucinda, even after their lives took different directions.

In 2012, Amy married the love of her life, Edward Bouse, with whom she shared a union of unwavering love and companionship until her passing on the evening of Tuesday, February 18, 2025, during a beautiful, Christmas-worthy snowfall.

Amy left this world peacefully, surrounded by loved ones at the Hospice House of Laramie. Her kind heart and gentle spirit left an indelible mark on everyone who was fortunate enough to know her.

Though often quiet and demure, Amy had remarkable superpowers—love, compassion, selflessness, and patience. She always put the needs and desires of others above her own, embodying grace and humility in every aspect of her life. Her career with the school district was a testament to her dedication to helping others, and her impact on students and colleagues alike will be remembered fondly.

Amy and her husband, Ed, both passionate animal lovers, rescued dozens of pets throughout the years, nurturing each one with boundless affection and care, including their much-loved dog, Opus.

Though never boastful, Amy possessed hidden talents as an artist, creating beautiful sketches that reflected her peaceful soul and creative spirit. Her natural flair for interior and landscape design was evident in the stunning homes and gardens she curated, which served as welcoming havens for family and friends.

Amy’s legacy of love, compassion, and quiet strength will live on in the hearts of all who were blessed to know her. Her memory will be cherished, and she will be deeply missed.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Edward Bouse; her father, Gary Greenhalgh, and stepmother, Joyce Greenhalgh; her children, Ryan and Kyrie Kiser; her siblings, Tony, Todd, Paul, Robin, and Melanie; her in-laws, Regien, Dan, Jessie, and Cory; and her cherished granddaughters, Taylee, Dylan, and Aryelle. She is reunited in peace with those who preceded her in death, including her mother, Linda, and her siblings Christy, Blake, and Dean.

A celebration of Amy’s life will be held at a later date in the summer, when her ashes will be scattered at her most treasured sites. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to either the Laramie Animal Welfare Society or Hospice of Laramie.

May her gentle spirit rest in peace, surrounded by the beauty she so lovingly created in life.