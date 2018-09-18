An Expedition of Grace and Gratitude

ROCK SPRINGS — Not many people get a third chance in life.

But if they do, well then they can simply count themselves among the luckiest and most blessed people on the planet.

That’s exactly how Bob Quick sees his life. Bob, along with his photographer and travel companion Rusty Healey, are biking across America to thank first responders for everything they do in the face of adversity.

This week the expedition landed in Rock Springs where Bob, Rusty and a rider who happened to meet them on the road, Tim Damburger, of Gardnerville, Nevada, spent the night at the Rock Springs Fire Department headquarters on College Drive.

Bob Quick’s journey

Bob Quick’s Journey began in Ogden, Utah and will end in Kentucky sometime around Halloween. Rusty is filming the trek with the hopes of entering it into the Sundance Film Festival in January.

Bob explained what motivated him to start this trip:

“I’ve been dead twice. I’ve had a stroke. I’ve endured 27 heart operations, 19 stents and a pacemaker,” Bob said. “I just had surgery on (September) 4th, and I’m back up on the bike. So these people that say ‘I can’t do nothing, my knee or back hurts,’ I call BS. Get up and do something. C’mon!”

Bob credits the efforts of first responders for saving his life both times. He was resuscitated twice by EMTs, and the owner of his major sponsor, Murphey’s Doors, helped with the pacemaker he wears wherever he goes.

So now, Bob’s paying it forward.

“I’m just trying to thank firefighters, and inspire other people that you can get up off the couch and you can do anything,” he said. “My favorite saying from my coach is ‘what one can do, so can another.”

Part of their message also focuses on bringing awareness to the opioid epidemic in America.

“There are 113 people a day that pass away due to opioid addiction,” he said. “There isn’t a family in America that hasn’t been effected by this epidemic in one way or another.”

He ties this in with his support of first responders, whose numbers rank among the highest in suicide rates in America, precisely because of the things they see everyday.

Thanks to the RSFD

Bob’s team pitched their camp on the lawn outside the fire department Sunday night, and thanked the RSFD “B” crew for a delicious fajita dinner, conversation and comaraderee throughout the evening.

“B Crew rocked that dinner last night!,” he said. “We had fajitas, a great big salad. “And we’re in a fire station, and firemen love ice cream!”

As part of their journey ritual, Bob and Rusty have the firefighters from each locale sign either their bikes or travel gear before moving on down the road.

Live Moves Pretty Fast, Stop and Look Around Once in Awhile

Because of his physical condition, Bob said he can only travel about 50 miles a day. But he takes pleasure in knowing this offers him a chance to absorb everything around him.

“What a beautiful setting you guys have here in Rock Springs,” Bob said. “Let me tell you, when the world slows down to 7 miles an hour, you can’t believe all the beauty you see.”

Since twice being resuscitated from near death, he says he takes nothing for granted anymore.

On the Road Again

After the crew signs their autographs, the group exchanges hugs and goodbyes. Then Bob, Rusty and Tim set off eastbound with Wamsutter as the goal for today’s ride.

The three will go there separate ways today. Bob and Rusty are on their way to a Murphey’s Door dealer in Kentucky. Tim has another destination on the horizon.

“I got this idea that I’d like to leave my granddaughter with a special memory,” said Tim about his cross country ride. “So we’re going to celebrate our birthdays when I get there.”

Tim is 75 now. He’ll be 76 when he reaches Boston some time in late October or early November.

Meanwhile, Bob and Rusty will continue their journey and film the adventure at every stop along they way. This is the third transcontinental trip they’ve made since 2013.

If you’re interested in following Bob and Rusty as they traverse America, you can find their continuing saga on Facebook at @BobQuicksJourney.