An Open Letter to Our Readers: Let’s Do Better

One of the greatest things about local news is the ability to bring our community together—to inform, to question, and to encourage discussion about the issues that affect us all. That has always been our goal at TRN Media.

However, we have been deeply disappointed by the tone of many of the comments left on our Facebook posts in recent weeks.

Healthy debate is welcome. Disagreement is normal. But what we are seeing too often is hostility, personal attacks, and outright disrespect toward one another. That is not who we are as a community, and it is not what SweetwaterNOW represents.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

We do not believe in censorship. We believe in free expression and the importance of hearing different viewpoints. But free expression does not mean freedom from responsibility. Productive conversation requires respect, facts, and a willingness to listen—even when you disagree.

When comments turn into name-calling, misinformation, or hateful rhetoric, the purpose of discussion is lost. Instead of informing or uniting, it divides. Instead of helping, it harms.

SweetwaterNOW belongs to this community. The tone of its conversations reflects who we are. We can choose to be thoughtful, informed, and respectful—or we can allow negativity to define us.

Moving forward, we are asking our readers to do better. Engage with each other the way you would face-to-face. Challenge ideas without attacking people. Bring insight, not insults. Add value to the conversation rather than tearing it down.

If respectful and productive commentary does not improve, we will restrict comments on controversial articles. That is not a step we want to take. We believe dialogue matters. But we also believe that a space filled with hostility serves no one.

We love our community. We believe in its ability to have meaningful conversations about difficult topics. And we hope you will join us in raising the standard of how we speak to one another.

Let’s prove that disagreement does not have to mean disrespect.

Adrienne Hintz

Owner/Executive Vice President