Anastasia “Annie” Callas (November 27, 1927 – June 11, 2020)

Anastasia “Annie” Callas passed away peacefully at Apple Village Assisted Living in Layton Utah, surrounded by the people who loved her on June 11, 2020.

Anastasia was born in Rhodes, Greece on November 27, 1927. She was the daughter of Themistoklis and Chrisafina Roussos. She came from a very large and loving family. She had six sisters: Maria, Sophia, Stella, Vasilia, Niki, Stavritsa and two wonderful brothers who are still living: Nikos and Savvas.

She was a member of the Greek Orthodox Church.

She married William “Bill” Callas in 1953 while in Greece and moved with him to Rock Springs, Wyo.

He had five wonderful children, four boys: Bill, John, Jim, Tom and one beautiful daughter, Phyllis.

Anastasia and William had one daughter together, Goldie Drollinger, who is married to Steve Drollinger and two grandchildren, Steven and Laura Drollinger.

Annie Loved to cook for anyone who came to visit. She loved spending time in her garden and would crochet beautiful sweaters and other items and won several awards for them at the Wyoming State Fair. She also loved to sew and once had an alteration shop.

A special thank you to Donette with Inspiration Hospice for her love and compassion through this difficult time.

Services will be held at Holy Trinity Cathedral, 279 South 3rd East, Salt Lake City, Utah on Wednesday, June 17 beginning with a viewing at 10:45 am.