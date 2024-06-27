Andersens Celebrate 60th Wedding Anniversary

George and Nancy (Anselmi) Andersen are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday June 27. They were married on June 27, 1964 at Saint Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Rock Springs.

George worked as a real estate appraiser for several years in Rock Springs and is now retired. Nancy worked as a nurse, real estate agent, and most recently a pharmacist in Rock Springs. She is also retired.

The couple was blessed with four beautiful children Jackie and Greg Ballinger, Kristi and Julio Sandoval, Amy Faigl and the late Tom Andersen. They have also been blessed with six grandchildren Jenna, Emily and Ellen Thompson, Nick, Tommy and Michael Faigl, who have brought so much joy to their lives.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The family will be celebrating at their cabin in Bondurant, Wyoming.