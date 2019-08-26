Andra L. Tiede (March 28, 1950 – August 25, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS– Andra L. Tiede, 69, of Rock Springs passed away peacefully August 25, 2019 surrounded by her loving family after a brief illness.

She was born March 28, 1950 in Somerset, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Chester Jack and Mary Louis Hay. She received her bachelors degree from Asbury College in Wilmore, Kentucky.

Andra married Ken Tiede on March 2, 2002 in Rock Springs.

She worked at OCI as a lab tech for 35 years before retiring in 2009.

She loved traveling, crafts, spending time with her grandchildren and catching fish, not fishing.

Survivors include her husband Ken Tiede of Rock Springs; daughter Jamie Lovato and husband Tyler of Rock Springs; step-daughter Kendra Johnson and husband Brock of McDonald, PA; sisters Vivian McCready and husband Pat of Enon Valley, PA, Jacci Kincaid and husband Kenny of Mansfield, OH; grandchildren Lacey and Layton Lovato; step-grandchildren Genieve and Amara Brown, Praicen and Nevaeh Long; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Jack and Mary Hay, grandparents and niece Suzzie McCready.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 6-8pm Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Bunning Hall at the Freight Station, 603 South Main St. Rock Springs.

Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.