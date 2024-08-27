Andrea “Andy” Loretta Campbell (January 28, 1954 – August 13, 2024)

Andrea “Andy” Loretta Campbell, born January 28, 1954, in Philadelphia Pennsylvania, passed peacefully surrounded by love on August 13, 2024 in Green River, Wyoming.

Born with a rebellious spirit, Andy was determined to forge through life with both feet on the gas, music blaring, celebrating the green lights while taking any speed bumps in stride. After graduating high school, with her small budding family, Andy first landed in Florida before settling into her forever home in Green River, Wyoming.

Those who knew new Andy knew that she was a loyal and genuine friend, a dedicated and loving mother, and an honest, reliable neighbor. Those who knew her better knew that Andy was a notoriously skilled prankster (a point of contention among those with a subdued sense of humor), fueled by her desire to bring laughter and joy to those around her. Before retiring, Andy was a long-term fixture of Sweetwater County School District No. 2. She had a knack for connecting with children and teens and found that she could often make the biggest difference just by listening and letting a person be seen.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Andy is preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Mary Zawadski, and her sister Mary Ann Mento.

She leaves behind her brother, Chester Zawadski, and her children Jim Campbell, Mark Campbell, Carly Byrd, and Michael Campbell. Her children and grandchildren will forever be grateful for her beautiful spirit, her contagious laughter, and her unconditional love.

Cremation has taken place and private family services will be held.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.