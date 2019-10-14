Andrew Robert Logan (April 4, 1933 – October 11, 2019)

CORTEZ, CO — Andrew Robert Logan, 86, passed away on Thursday, October 11, 2019 at the Beehive Home in Cortez, Colorado.

He was born April 4, 1933 to Robert Joseph and Barbara Young (Arnott) Logan in Rock Springs, Wyoming. His mother along with his grandparents, Andrew and Agnes Stoddard (Murray) Arnott had emigrated from Edinburgh, Scotland by way of Ellis Island in 1913 and settled in Farson, Wyoming.

His paternal grandparents John and Mary (Sloan) Logan settled in Helena, Montana, however their families made their way to America from Ireland. So from this heritage we can understand where Andy’s “strong will” and drive originated from.

The family lived in Baggs, Wyoming where Andy’s father worked in the CCC’s until 1941. This is where Andy started School. He spent part of his summers at Farson with his beloved Grandfather. When his father started work for Mountain Fuel Supply the family moved to an oil and gas camp at Hiawatha, CO where they lived until Andy was in the 8th grade.

So many of his fondest memories centered around the time spent here with his brother, James and sisters, Barbara, Gertrude and Kathy. Andy was a natural leader and is identified as the family protector. He, along with brother, Jim and sister, Barbara had many adventures.

Hiawatha to Green River

From Hiawatha the family moved to Green River, Wyoming and operated a filling station and Motor Inn. Andy completed school in Green River graduating in 1951. He was the star of the football team and in 2013 was inducted into the Green River High School Hall of Fame along with the other members of his team.

The team had won back to back state championships in 1949 and 1950. In Set 1952 he married Lois Ann Lowe in Green River, Wyoming and to this union was born 3 children, Kayleen, Richard and Craig. The marriage ended in divorce. Andy’s long and illustrious career with Mountain Fuel Supply Co, an integrated gas company, began in 1953 when he went to work as a roustabout and moved his wife to Powder Wash Camp.

This was the first of many moves throughout his career. He worked and lived in Powder Wash Camp, Hiawatha, CO, Canyon Creek Camp, Clear Creek Camp, Price and Vernal, UT and Douglas, WY. Through the years his position with the “company” advanced and in 1981 the company started changing as oil and gas regulations changed.

Through the Wexpro Agreement a new company was created. Andy again made a move both physically and professionally. He and his family moved to Rock Springs, WY and he became District Manager of Wexpro.

Wexpro Years

As District Manager, he was responsible for oil and gas production in the Rocky Mountains. He remained in this position through many changes in the company from just Wexpro to Wexpro, Celsius and Universal Resources.

In 1984 he married Frankie Evans Randolph and in his heart adopted two more sons Ted and Karl Randolph. In 1989 he moved to Denver as Operations Manager of Celsius Energy and opened the Denver Office of Operations. In the meantime the old Mountain Fuel Supply Company became Questar Corp. Andy retired from Questar in 1991 and moved to Cortez, Co to begin a new chapter of his life.

He worked part time for Nielsons/Questar and was able to devote time to something he had always wanted to do which was to have a place to graze his horses. He loved when the grandkids would come visit and he could put them on the horses, teach them to ride and share his love and philosophy to get back in the saddle when bucked off.

Because Shayla lived close to him he encouraged and supported her love of riding and rodeo participation. He probably had more fun than she did. He always said “Grandpa Arnott” told him to always find time to become involved, give back to the community while facilitation change through political involvement.

Giving Back to the Community

So with that wisdom in mind he became involved in community and political affairs. He had been involved in Masonic Order, Shrine Club and Jobs Daughters. Andy and Kayleen actually started a Jobs Daughter Bethel while living in Vernal, Utah.

He served on a joint water board while living in Rock Springs. Andy served for 11 years on the Montezuma County planning commission, Montezuma Valley Irrigation Co board of directors and Lower Dolores River Valley Management working group. The extent of his community and political involvement extended too many social activities for the youth of several communities he lived in.

He and Frankie were very active in Square Dance both with dancing and serving as officers in Four Corners Dancers Club, NW New Mexico District, Colorado West Area Square and Round Dance Council and 53 rd National Square Dance Convention. They traveled extensively and made many friends.

Andy loved to travel with his favorite adventure being parasailing in Aruba. In 1997 he finally retired from work and he and Frankie spend three months traveling through Alaska pulling their fifth wheel. A good part of the fun was traveling with friends Leroy and Mary Alice Morris and Bob and Fran Knight who also pulled RV’s.

As aged progressed they became involved in the South Forty RV Ranch in Tucson, AZ where they developed many friends while participating in so many park activities. He spent every Saturday with Barb and Larry Pierson going to estate sales and enjoying other adventures.

In December of 2018 due to a turn of health Andy enter the Beehive Home for assisted living and mental care. This started the ending chapter of his life. The staff of the Beehive Home became family and were so supportive and loving to him and his family through this process.

Beehive Home

The developer of the Beehive Home, Jan Gardner was a friend to him prior to his admission. Jan and Gary were dear friends and involved in his life. He enjoyed their continued friendship. He was loved and cared for by all the staff, who provided him an exceptional quality of life during his final days. It was exceptionally touching to the family as they assisted the family and him during his departure from this life. Their spiritual assistance was so appreciated. He departed this life to join his Savior and others in his heavenly resting place on October 10, 2019.

Andy was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Barbara Logan, sisters Barbara Jean Telck and Kathy Duetsch, brother-in-law Rich Telck, and sister-in-law Charlene Logan as well as his grandparents Andrew and Gertie Arnott.

He is survived by his wife, Frankie Evans Randolph Logan of Cortez, Co. A brother James Robert Logan of Layton, Utah, a sister Gertrude (Dewey) Gerrard of Green River, WY, a brother in law, Frank Deutsch of Layton, Utah, a daughter Kayleen (Cleav Porter) of Rock Springs, WY, and sons Richard (Lanita) of Sidney, MT, Craig (Patricia) of Boise, ID, Ted (Beth) Randolph of Aurora, CO, Karl (Theresa) Randolph of Néuquen, Argentina. His beloved grandchildren include Chelsea Porter (Troy) Laughlin, Ashlin (Mark Romanczyk) Porter, Shelby Porter, Nick Logan (Marnell), Ian Logan, Liam Burnside (Vicki Lynn ), Jacob Logan, Orian Logan, Brittany Peterson, Shayla (Ethan Martin) Randolph and his many heart adopted grandchildren. His great grandchildren include Taylor, Elise, Cian, Owen, Nadine, Olivia, Colton, Oakley, Ailish.

Andy will be cremated with a memorial service at Montelores Baptist Church, 18735 Road 23.5, Dolores, CO 81321 at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday October 15th. Graveside services will be held at River View Cemetery, Green River, WY on Thursday October 17th at 1 p.m.

Memorial contributions can be made to Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org and Shriner’s Hospital in Salt Lake City Hospital at https://donatelovetotherescue.org or Shriners Hospitals for Children — Salt Lake City, Attn: Development Office, 1275 E. Fairfax Rd., Salt Lake City, UT 84103

