Andri Dewey Named Head Volleyball Coach at Green River High School

GREEN RIVER — Green River High School has named Andri Dewey as its new head volleyball coach, bringing home a former Lady Wolves standout with a wealth of experience both as a player and a coach. The announcement was made by Sweetwater County School District 2 Athletic Director Tony Beardsley, marking a new chapter for the GRHS volleyball program.

Dewey, who is already an assistant coach for the Green River girls’ basketball team, is currently at the state tournament in Casper but is expected to take on her new role immediately.

A Green River native, Dewey excelled as a multi-sport athlete during her high school years, leading the Lady Wolves basketball team her senior season with 12.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 3.2 steals per game. She then continued her athletic career at Idaho State University, where she played volleyball and recorded 2,205 assists along with 83 kills. Her efforts on and off the court earned her All-American Strength and Conditioning honors.

Dewey’s coaching career has taken her from the collegiate level at Idaho State to Rock Springs High School, where she was part of the volleyball coaching staff before returning to Green River as an assistant basketball coach. Now, as she takes over the Lady Wolves volleyball program, she is eager to apply her experience and leadership to help the team grow.

In a previous interview with TRN Media, Dewey spoke on what she values about coaching.

“I’ve learned I value connecting with athletes above anything else,” Dewey explained. “I learned the importance of being patient and having empathy, and that nothing can be achieved alone.”

Her coaching philosophy has been shaped by a variety of mentors throughout her career, including her time at Idaho State, where she worked alongside Sean and Chelsea Carter.

“Sean and Chelsea Carter were great examples to me of having such a deep passion and love for the game and each of their athletes.”