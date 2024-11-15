Andri Dewey Returns Home as Green River Lady Wolves JV Coach

GREEN RIVER — The Green River High School basketball program is welcoming back a familiar face as Andri Dewey, a former Lady Wolves standout, has been named the new junior varsity coach for the girls’ basketball team. Dewey’s journey, from excelling as a high school athlete to playing and coaching at the collegiate level, has come full circle, as she takes on this new role with the same program that shaped her early sports career.

Dewey, who starred for the Lady Wolves during her senior year with impressive averages of 12.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 3.2 steals per game, expressed her enthusiasm about giving back to the program.

“When I moved back, I saw the position was open and decided to apply because I had such a positive experience playing for Coach Landon and wanted to give back to a program that has always supported me,” Dewey said.

While the decision to return to her alma mater wasn’t part of her initial plan, Dewey admitted that life had other ideas.

“Being back in the gym at GRHS feels a little nostalgic, and at the same time, it feels like I was playing here a lifetime ago,” she shared. “The first time I knew I wanted to pursue coaching was my junior year of high school, and it was solely because of who my coaches were. They gave me a space to be myself as an athlete, a leader, and a person, and supported my big goals.”

Dewey’s coaching résumé includes time spent working with the volleyball program at Rock Springs High School and serving on the staff at Idaho State University, where she played volleyball and achieved All-American Strength and Conditioning honors. Her experience coaching at multiple levels has shaped her approach and priorities.

“I’ve learned I value connecting with athletes above anything else,” Dewey explained. “I learned the importance of being patient and having empathy, and that nothing can be achieved alone.”

Stepping into basketball coaching, Dewey hopes to instill values such as competitiveness, work ethic, humility, and leadership in her players. Her primary goal for the JV team this season is to help them grow on and off the court.

“I want them to get better at basketball and gain as many reps as they can to support our varsity team and program as a whole. More importantly, I want them to walk away from this season with more confidence in themselves,” she said.

As Dewey transitions from volleyball to basketball, she anticipates challenges but welcomes the rewards of making a meaningful impact.

“Some of the challenges I’ve faced in volleyball are getting everyone to work towards a common goal and understand the importance of their roles. But the greatest reward is connecting with the athletes. Every athlete I’ve coached, no matter how long, has a place in my heart.”

To the next generation of Green River athletes, Dewey offers advice rooted in her own experiences: “Work hard and find passion in whatever you do. Wins and losses will come and go, but what matters is the person you become and how you treat others in the process.”

With her return to Green River, Dewey is poised to not only coach but also inspire the next wave of Lady Wolves athletes, blending her competitive spirit and passion for the game with a genuine commitment to their growth and success.