Andy Joseph May (February 21, 1964 – December 25, 2025)

Andy Joseph May, 61, passed away on December 25, 2025 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. He was a life long resident of Rock Springs.

He was born on February 21, 1964 in Rock Springs, the son of Robert Louis May and Elizabeth Rose (Bernard).

Andy attended schools in Rock Springs before opening up his own concrete business Creative Concrete Concepts in 1994.

When Andy wasn’t busy with his concrete work, he enjoyed spending his time outdoors camping, fishing, lighting fireworks and rock hunting. Above all else, he loved to spend time with his kids.

Survivors include his sons Andrew May Jr., Kevin May, Paul May; daughter Kiera May; grandchild Emery Rose Hord; brothers Jim May, Bob May, John May; all of Rock Springs, Wyoming as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father Robert May, mother Elizabeth Bernard, sisters Debbie Davis and Marge Shepard, and brother Mike May.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family requests that if you have any memories of Andy that you please share those on his obituary page with condolences at www.foxfh.com.