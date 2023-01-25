Angel Louise Quigley (December 31, 1995 – January 24, 2023)

Angel Louise Quigley, 27, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023 in Green River, Wyoming. She was born December 31, 1995 in Salt Lake City, Utah; the daughter of Randy Quigley and Lora Tenorio.

She attended schools in Wyoming.

Angel enjoyed, spending time with family, especially her nieces and nephews; listening to music; reading; dogs; helping others and snuggling up in blankets. She was also a connoisseur of candy.

Survivors include her fiancé, Robert Austin Wiley of Green River, Wyoming; mother, Lora Quigley of Green River; father, Randy Quigley of Green River; one brother, Alex Quigley and wife Alejandra of Green River; two sisters, Kristi Nanos of Green River; Mandalina Keisling and husband Jessie of Salt Lake City, Utah; two nieces; four nephews; fur-kid, Tootsie; as well several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents.

Following cremation, a celebration of life will be conducted at noon Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Fraternal Order of Eagles #2350, 88 North 2nd East Street, Green River, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com