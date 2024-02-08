Angela Amanda Cunningham (November 7, 1991-February 2, 2024)

Angela Amanda Cunningham, 32, passed away Friday, February 2, 2024 at her home. She was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs.

She was born November 7, 1991 in Rock Springs; the daughter of Richard Karl Hall and Ronda Amanda Coyle.

Cunningham attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 2010 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

She worked many jobs in her lifetime including the Rocket Miner; Pretzel Maker; Coach House Gifts; Footlocker; Majestic Lube; Elk Horn Construction; Santa Fe Southwest Grill; White Mountain Mining Company and finally she worked for White Mountain Water and Sewer District for two years as an administrative assistant.

Angela loved spending time with her three boys and spending time with all her family. Everything in her world was about family time.

Survivors include her mother, Amanda Coyle of Rock Springs; three sons; Keenin Cunningham, Lyam Cunningham, and Axyl McQuillan, all of Rock Springs; one bonus daughter, Kassidee McQuillan of Rock Springs; two brothers, Joshua Hall and wife Tristan of Rock Springs, and Jeff Hall of Burley, Idaho; five sisters, Karie McGuire of Rock Springs, Rachel Keller and husband Dusty Liddle of Rock Springs, Jessica Clark and husband Brad of Burley, Idaho, Carrie Hall and fiancé Val McArther, Tasheena Hall and Steve Zajic of Green River, paternal grandmother, Jean Hall of Oakley, Idaho; two uncles, Billy Hall and wife Kristy, and Ron Coyle Jr.; 19 nieces and nephews, Teiggan and wife Danielle, Colebei, Kaseinn, Kharvyr, Talohnn, Aleiyah, Destanei, Elias and wife Jordan, Abbei, Allei, Addisyn, Ryeker, Brayland, Kaitlynne, Ayla, Amara, Westlynn, Kale, Haizley, and Titus; and six great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Hall; paternal grandparents William Hall and Jean Critchfield; maternal grandparents, Ronald Coyle Sr. and Arlene Coyle; one uncle, Randy Hall; two aunts, Kelly Hall and Rose Vonlange; two nephews, Jadin Keller Liddle and Breyden Trujillo; and one niece, Elly Trujillo.

Cremation will take place. A celebration of life will be conducted in the spring.

