Angela Cable Named Rock Springs Main Street Volunteer of the Month

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is pleased to announce that Angela Cable has been named its Volunteer of the Month for July.

Angela is a Green River High School graduate but has been living in Downtown Rock Springs for 15 years. She has been planting flowers every year in downtown for the past seven years.

The arts, photography and beautifying our community has always been important to Angela. Her image, “College Hill Wild Horse Wrap” is featured on the power box on the corner of College Drive and Madison Drive.

Angela is the former secretary of the High Desert Daughters of the American Revolution – she was involved in the Forgotten Heroes project with this organization. She was a coordinator for the Bountiful Baskets and a Find A Grave volunteer.

She has photographed the Rock Springs Cemetery, found/transcribed obituaries for most and assisted with transcriptions of records from the archives in Cheyenne.

Angela has also been a familiar face at the Rock Springs Historical Museum, taking locals and visitors back in time with an abundance of authentic information about our town. According to Angela, she was inspired to volunteer because she wants to see nice things in her neighborhood.

“That doesn’t happen by just sitting around and wishing for it,” she pointed out. Arts and culture stand out to Angela in Downtown.

“I love that the museum, library and Community Fine Arts Center are all within a couple of blocks of each other,” Angela said. “All of the most interesting businesses are in downtown – there’s no better place for businesses like Square State Brewing and Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar.”

Angela hopes local volunteerism will continue to grow in our community.

“I like to tell people how fun it is to volunteer,” she expressed. “There’s always new people to meet every time.”