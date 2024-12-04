Angela Gayle Poulsen (November 16, 1946 – November 27, 2024)

On November 27, 2024 our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother Angela Gayle Poulsen passed away following a short battle with cancer.

She was born November 16, 1946 in Jerome, Idaho where she was adopted by George E. and Aminta Jones. Throughout her childhood she traveled with her parents through the western states. During her teenage years her family settled in Georgetown, Idaho where she met her future husband. They were married on August 10, 1963 at her parent’s home. They had two children. In 1968 they moved to Green River. They were married for 61 years, and rarely left each other’s side. When she was nine, she went to Disneyland when it was surrounded by orange groves. It was her favorite place and during the 1980’s she traveled there 12 times.

She was not a big fan of being outdoors but she endured countless camping and hunting trips for her family. She was an amazing seamstress and often made clothing for her daughter and granddaughter. She also enjoyed embroidery and gave numerous baby blankets to family and friends.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

She enjoyed her family immensely and was always quick with a witty answer.

She was a member of the Mystic Chapter #8 Order of the Eastern Star in Green River. She was also a member of Tamah Temple #73 of Casper, Wyoming; Lydia Temple #32 in Salt Lake City, Utah, Daughters of The Nile.

Survivors include her husband Virgil B. Poulsen of Green River, Wyoming; one son Leon B. Poulsen of Green River, Wyoming; one daughter, Cheryl Poulsen of Green River, Wyoming; three grandchildren’s, Noel Padilla and fiancé Matthew Martinez; Nick Padilla; Corbin Fletcher. two great-grandchildren, Briella Martinez; Braxton Fletcher.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Arminta Jones; one brother, Merrill Jones.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in her memory to Shriners Children’s Hospital, 1275 E. Fairfax Road, Salt Lake City, Utah 84103.

Cremation will take place; no services will be held at her request.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.