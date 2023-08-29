Angela Kay Martin (April 16, 1962 – March 2, 2020)

Angela Kay Martin was born April 16, 1962, in Rock Springs, WY to Edward Lee Martin, Sr. and Jeanette Kay Austin. She passed on March 2, 2020, in Denver, CO from complications with the fight against Multiple Sclerosis.

Angela was preceded in death by her father Edward Lee Martin. Sr., brothers Vance Jameson Miller and Edward Lee Martin, Jr., her grandparents Ira A. Austin and Juanita Murphy Julius, Frances Baker Austin, Joseph H. Martin, and Nettie Slagle Martin.

Angela was survived by her mother Jeanette Austin Leonard, several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends including Jeanie Roe, Barb Stanfield, Bonnie Bigolin.

Family and friends may join us in a casual service at Riverview Cemetery in Green River, WY on Saturday September 23, 2023, at 2 p.m. in a dual service for both Angela and her mother Jeanette. In Lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations to your local Multiple Sclerosis Society.