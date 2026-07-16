Anglers Encouraged to Stop Catch-and-Release Fishing from Noon until Sunrise

GREEN RIVER — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is asking anglers to protect southwest Wyoming trout fisheries by adjusting their fishing practices in the summer heat.

Unseasonably warm temperatures and low-flow condition on the Green River from Flaming Gorge Reservoir to the Slate Creek campground are causing stream temperatures to regularly exceed 70 degrees in the afternoon and evenings.

The WGFD wants anglers to voluntarily quit catch-and-release fishing at this reach of the Green River from noon until sunrise, when water temperatures reach their highest and pose a threat to the survival of released trout. Signs explaining the voluntary closure will be posted at major public access points.

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“The Green River supports an exceptional trout fishery that is highly valued by anglers,” said John Walrath, Regional Fisheries Supervisor. “As water temperatures rise during the summer, trout experience greater stress after being caught and released. By voluntarily shifting fishing to the cooler morning hours, anglers can make a meaningful contribution toward protecting this fishery.”

Warm water contains less dissolved oxygen, making it more difficult for fish to recover after being caught. As water temperatures approaches 70 degrees, the likelihood of released fish surviving declines significantly. Prolonged exposure to water temperatures above 75 degrees can be lethal for trout, while brief exposure to temperatures above 80 degrees is often fatal.

The voluntary closure is intended to encourage anglers to fish during the morning when water temperatures are at their lowest.

Anglers can help improve the survival of released trout by carrying a pocket thermometer and periodically checking water temperatures. When water reaches 65 degrees, WGFD encourages anglers to harvest fish rather than catching and releasing. Once the temperatures reaches 70 degrees, catch-and-release should be discounted altogether.

Additional practices that help reduce stress on fish include:

Fish during the early morning hours when water temperatures are coolest.

Carry a pocket thermometer to monitor water temperatures throughout the day.

Land fish as quickly as possible to minimize exhaustion.

Keep fish in the water while removing the hook whenever possible.

Avoid squeezing fish or placing fingers in their gills.

If a fish is deeply hooked, cut the line rather than attempting to remove the hook.

Use artificial flies or lures and consider using barbless hooks to reduce handling time.

If a fish is too exhausted to hold itself upright after release and regulations allow, consider harvesting the fish rather than releasing it.

“These simple practices can have a significant impact on fish survival during the hottest part of the summer,” Walrath said. “By monitoring water temperatures, fishing early in the day and handling fish carefully, anglers can help ensure the Green River continues to provide outstanding fishing opportunities for years to come.”

The Wyoming Game and Fish encourages anglers to watch for the voluntary closure signs at major access points this summer and thanks the angling community for helping conserve one of Wyoming’s premier trout fisheries through responsible stewardship.