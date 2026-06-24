Anglers Remove More than 1,200 Small Lake Trout from Flaming Gorge

GREEN RIVER — Results are in from the Flaming Gorge Angler Harvest program.

From January through April, the Flaming Gorge Chamber of Commerce, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources collaborated on the Angler Harvest Program.

The program provided a way for anglers to actively participate in fishery management. Encouraging the removal of surplus small lake trout through friendly competition with added incentives of cash awards. At the conclusion of the program, more than 1,200 small lake trout were removed from the reservoir by 29 anglers. Removing small lake trout from the reservoir will reduce competition and improve growth rates of the remaining population.

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Cash awards were paid to anglers. The top five who turned in the most fish received cash prizes, along with the three anglers who turned in tagged lake trout, while 35 $150 awards were paid to anglers drawn at random at the conclusion of the program.