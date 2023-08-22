Anheuser-Busch and Western Wyoming Beverages Provide Emergency Drinking Water to Support Local Disaster Preparedness Efforts

Anheuser-Busch and Western Wyoming Beverages in partnership with the National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC), are providing more than 9,400 cans of emergency drinking water to help Sweetwater County Fire District #1 in Rock Springs, WY, Sublette County Unified Fire in Daniel, WY, Green River Fire Department in Green River, WY and Kemmerer Volunteer Fire Department in Kemmerer, WY prepare for and respond in times of crisis and long incident at home.

This effort is part of Anheuser-Busch’s commitment to deliver more than 2.5 million cans – more than ever before – to volunteer fire departments across the country in support of disaster preparedness and relief efforts this year.

Now in the fifth year of this initiative, the brewer and its wholesaler partners are expanding their reach to demonstrate their shared dedication to the communities they serve, as well as their deep appreciation for the first responders who are keeping their communities safe.

More than two-thirds of America’s firefighters are volunteers, often serving on the frontlines in their local communities with limited resources and staffing. These first responders rely on clean drinking water to stay hydrated in times of need; yet their departments often lack the budget necessary to supply. This emergency drinking water donation is an essential resource to help prepare our local heroes ahead of time, rather than wait for disaster to strike.

We are proud to be a part of Anheuser-Busch’s emergency drinking water program to make sure our frontline volunteer firefighters have the resources they need when they need it! The donation of over 9,400 cans of emergency drinking water will help ensure our communities in Western Wyoming are prepared in case of fire or natural disaster. -Sean Valentine, CEO/ President, Western Wyoming Beverages



Sweetwater County Fire District #1 Firefighter Rose Basham Mitchell, Firefighter Michael Cretsinger, Engine Boss Jesse Stainbrook, Firefighter Victoria Ruiz, Captain Steven Rech, Fire Chief Scott Kitchner, Battalion Chief Clark Allred

Green River Fire Department Mike Bowles, Firefighter Gerhard Spalding, Co-Chief Larry Erdmann, Co- Chief Bill Robinson, Jordan Dyches, Lieutenant Kole Burnett

Sublette County Unified Fire Fire Chief Shad Cooper

Kemmerer Volunteer Fire Department Firefighter Casey Scherr

Anheuser-Busch has a longstanding history of providing support for disaster relief and preparedness, including through its flagship emergency drinking water program and partnership with the American Red Cross dating back to 1906. Since launching this collaboration with the NVFC and its wholesaler partners in 2019, the brewer has donated more than 6.4 million cans of clean, safe drinking water to more than 960 volunteer fire departments across 49 states.

This donation of emergency drinking water was sourced from Anheuser-Busch’s brewery in Fort Collins, CO which periodically pauses beer production to can clean, safe drinking water in support of disaster relief and preparedness efforts nationwide.

More information can be found at www.nvfc.org/water.

About Western Wyoming Beverages

Western Wyoming Beverages is the distributor of Pepsi, Budweiser, and many other great beverage products in Western Wyoming. The company has been locally owned and operated for over 50 years. Western Wyoming Beverages has long been proud to give back to the communities in which it operates, giving back to the residents and organizations of Sweetwater County, Uinta County, Sublette County, Lincoln County and Teton County through many civic donations, sponsorships, and partnerships.

About Anheuser-Busch

At Anheuser-Busch, our purpose is to create a future with more cheers. We are always looking to serve up new ways to meet life’s moments, dream big to move our industry forward, and make a meaningful impact in the world. We hope to build a future that everyone can celebrate, and everyone can share.

For more than 160 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities and packaging plants, and have more than 19,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America’s most loved beer and beyond beer brands, including Michelob ULTRA, Cutwater Spirits, Stella Artois, Budweiser and Bud Light as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry.

From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home.

For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.