Anita Petrie Smith (September 26, 1927 – January 19, 2024)

Anita Petrie Smith, longtime resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming, passed away in Tucson, Arizona on January 19, 2024. She was born on September 26, 1927, in Portland, Oregon to Richard Lowe Petrie and Leontina Steinevender Petrie, but lived in Rock Springs since she was a baby, and had only moved to Tucson in late 2022.

Anita was preceded in death by her mother and father, her husband, William G. Smith, her brother, David Petrie of Rock Springs and grandson, Lance Cameron Smith. She is survived by her three children, Dennis Smith of Peoria, AZ, Janice Budak of Tucson, AZ, Douglas Smith of Cody, WY and her sister, Jean Spencer of Idaho Falls, ID. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren, Keri Carl, Aaron Smith, Courtney Aycock, Katherine Geiser, Natalie Leach and Sarah Mincheva, 12 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

All who knew her, knew Anita was a force to be reckoned with when it came to loyalty to family. There was nothing she enjoyed more than family. She was a lover of the outdoors and loved walking and spending time with family at Granite Creek. She loved cooking and baking, particularly bagna cauda, potica rolls and pizzelle. And, of course, she never passed up a good piece of bread.

A celebration of life will be held at her home church, Abundant Grace Ministries (formerly First Methodist), at 1515 Edgar Street, Rock Springs, WY, from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, July 20, 2024.