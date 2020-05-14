Anita Valenzuela Orona (July 18, 1928 – May 10, 2020)

Our beloved mother, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, Anita Valenzuela Orona, 91, of Las Cruces, New Mexico, went home to be with her Lord on May 10, 2020. She was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming, for four years and a former resident of Las Cruces, New Mexico.

She was born on July 18, 1928 in La Mesa, N.M., the daughter of Perciliano and Dolores (Mata Valencia) Valenzuela.

Anita attended schools in La Mesa, and was a bus driver for the Anthony and Las Cruces school districts.

She married Pablo R. Orona on June 10, 1946, in Las Cruces, N.M., they spent over 59 beautiful years together until he preceded her in death on March 3, 2005.

Anita was a member of the Church of God of Prophesy in Hatch, N.M.

She enjoyed gardening, cooking (anything with NM green/red chile), visiting and talking with family and friends about life and God.

Survivors include her daughters, Alicia Orona Giles and husband Ron of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Esther Orona Kyser and husband Dennis of Phoenix, Arizona; brothers, Jose (Pepe) Socorro Valenzuela and wife Jacinta of Mesquite, N.M.; grandchildren, Alicia Orona Plumb and husband Norval, Gwendolyn Diane Giles, Paul Ray Tafoya, Christina Kyser, Robert Kyser and wife Wendy, Tammy Annette Giles Bucknell and husband Robert, Andrew Tafoya and wife Amanda, Ronald P. Giles II; great-grandchildren, Norval Tyler Plumb, Austin Giles Bucknell, Logan Douglas Smith and wife Moriah, Brainne Orona Plumb, Lauren Nicole Plumb, Sabrina Ray Fletcher, Ederney Kyser, Isabelle Watson, Cynthia Kyser, Emma Kyser; and great-great-grandchild, Olivia Evangeline Plumb.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Pablo; parents, Preciliano and Dolores; brothers, Miguel Valenzuela, Preciliano Valenzuela Jr.; daughter, Dora Orona Tafoya Segovia; grandchildren, Denise Anita Tafoya, Matthew Eugene Kyser; great-grandchildren, Candice Diane Bucknell, and Heather Michelle Fletcher.

Interment will take place with her husband at the Fort Bliss National Cemetery in Fort Bliss Texas.

Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com