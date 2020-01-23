Ann Hendry (June, 12 1941 – December 25, 2019)

Ann Hendry passed away peacefully on Christmas Day, 2019 in Doncaster, England. Ann was born June, 12 1941 in Dunscroft, England.

She and her husband, Alan and their two children, Paul and Carol, moved to Green River in 1975. She retired from Kmart in Rock Springs after 17 years of service and moved back to England in 1998.

She is survived by her husband, Alan Hendry, daughter Carol and son-in-law Brad, all of Dunscroft, England and son Paul of Fullerton, California; 5 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

Cremation has taken place.