Ann Simpson Artmobile Visits CFAC Next Week

Mihail Chemiakin’s “God of the Lost Coin” is among works included in the UW Artmobile’s new exhibition, “Message Received: Transmissions Across Time & Space,” that will be at the Community Fine Arts Center Sept. 10-12. Photo courtesy of the UW Art Museum.

ROCK SPRINGS – The University of Wyoming Art Museum’s Ann Simpson Artmobile will debut its new exhibition, “Message Received: Transmissions Across Time & Space,” Sept. 10-12, at the Community Fine Arts Center in Rock Springs.

Along with viewing the exhibit on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at the CFAC, after school activities are scheduled for three different age groups. Each will take place at 4 p.m. in the Ferrero Room in the Rock Springs Library on C Street. Tuesday is for Kindergarten through second grade, Wednesday is for third through fifth grades, and Thursday is for sixth graders through high school seniors.

“Call and set a tour for your classes or the public is encouraged to stop in throughout the day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.,” Debora Soule, CFAC director said. “Having the Art Mobile here gives us a taste of the wonderful collection of art housed in Laramie at the UW Art Museum. I hope everyone takes advantage of this opportunity.”

The exhibition invites viewers to think deeply about our present relationship to the past and future. Seventeen works of art, which include etchings, lithographs, photographs, mezzotints, woodblock prints and serigraphs, reveal diverse perspectives on space, technology, mythology and time travel.

Guided, deep-looking sessions and art-making activities will be offered by Artmobile Educator Sarita Talusani Keller at each location the Artmobile visits through 2026.

“I am thrilled to share this exhibition with Rock Springs and Wyomingites across the state,” Talusani Keller says. “I hope it sparks people’s imaginations about Wyoming life — light years into the future — and leads to important conversations about what people value and what they hope for in the near future.”

The exhibition and art-making activities are free and open to the public.