Ann Strand (December 13, 1929 – March 25, 2025)

Ann Strand, age 95, a beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, and longtime community and political advocate passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 25, 2025 at her home in Rock Springs. Ann lived a life full of love, dedication, and service to her family and her community.

She was born Friday, December 13, 1929, in Mt. Airy, Georgia, the sixth child of Ralph Clifton and Agnes Cone Scott. She was preceded in death by her loving parents; two brothers, Carter and Hugh Scott; and four sisters, Theodosia (Theo), Olive, Esther, and Sue. Three husbands preceded her in death: William H. (Tubby) Smith, (married 1950, deceased 1958,) Berger A. Strand (married 1959, deceased 1998), and Dan A. Budd, (married 2009, deceased 2015).

She graduated at age 14 from Habersham Central High School in Mt. Airy, Georgia in 1944. She attended Piedmont College in Demorest, Georgia and Bessie Tift College, in Forsyth, Georgia, graduating in 1948 with BA in English and Journalism from Piedmont College.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

In her interesting and varied career, she served as a high school teacher, an advertising representative for the Saturday Evening Post, a waitress, a newspaper distributor for the Denver Post, and a reporter for the Casper Star Tribune.

In 1968, she became the first professional grantsman and fundraiser for Western Wyoming Community College, where she led the establishment of the Allied Health Program, the Industrial Safety and Maintenance programs. Through her efforts, the first dormitories were built and the Western Wyoming College Foundation was established.

She served as the first woman elected from Sweetwater County to the Wyoming House of Representatives. During her eight-year tenure as a Democratic representative, she was able to pass four landmark pieces of legislation providing domestic violence shelter, certified and safe childcare, effective child support enforcement, and protection for buyers of used cars.

She also served four years as the Sweetwater County assessor from 1986 to 1990. After she completed her term, she opened a full-service travel agency, Travellink, which she ran until her retirement at the age of 72.

She served more than 25 years on the Colorado Water Users Commission, and was passionate about politics, bridge, and travel, which brought her numerous friendship, and opportunities to travel widely. Her legacy lives on in the strong family and vibrant community she helped build and nurture.

Survivors include five sons, Stephen Strand and wife Esther Parson of Boulder, Colorado, Scott Smith and wife Deb Baumer of Pinedale, Craig Smith and wife Maureen Dempsey of Pinedale, Shaun (Missy) Nethercott and her husband Wesley of Detroit, Bret Strand of Cheyenne, John Strand of Rock Springs, and Ann Marie DuPape and companion Robert Johnson of Rock Springs; one brother, John Scott and his wife Jo of Griffin, Georgia; 13 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Cremation will take place. A celebration of life will be held at the Young At Heart Senior Center, 2400 Reagan Avenue, Rock Springs, on Saturday, April 12, 2025 from 2-4 p.m. All who knew Ann are invited to attend and share a memory of her remarkable life. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

Ann will be deeply missed. Her spirit remains in the hearts and community spirited actions of all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made in Ann’s memory to the Western Wyoming Community College Foundation, 2500 College Drive, Section I-182, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or the Young At Heart Senior Center, 2400 Reagan Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.