Anna Bernice Gordon (April 24, 1957 – December 4, 2025)

Anna Bernice Gordon, age 68, passed away peacefully on December 4, 2025. A beloved sister, aunt, and friend, Anna’s life was defined by her adventurous spirit and her dedication to caring for others.

Born on April 24, 1957, in San Diego, California, Anna was the daughter of the late Dean Russell Gordon and Patsy Ruth Keller Gordon. She was the second oldest of six siblings. Anna grew up in Chillicothe, Missouri, where she graduated from Chillicothe High School in 1975.

Following graduation, Anna moved to Rock Springs, where she built a successful 15-year career as an engineering assistant at Bridger Coal Mining Company. Seeking a new path that aligned with her nurturing nature, she later pursued a second career as an esthetician and massage therapist.

In 2020, Anna moved to Eugene, Oregon, to enjoy the beauty of the Oregon coastline and the company of her dear friends. In 2023, she retired to Fort Worth, Texas, to be closer to her sister, Beverly.

Anna was preceded in death by her parents and her older brother, Henry Clifford (Hank) Gordon.

She is survived by her sister, Beverly Fay Gordon of Fort Worth, Texas; and her brothers, Dean Russell Gordon of Fort Worth, Texas, Mark Kevin Gordon of Chillicothe, Missouri, and James Matthew Gordon (wife, Stephanie) of Sugar Hill, Georgia. She also leaves behind her cherished niece, Mattelynn Elizabeth Gordon; her ex-husband, Penn Selman; and stepson, William Selman of Rock Springs, and her beloved Yorkie Fletcher Nadine.

Anna was an amazing sister, aunt, friend, wife, stepmother, and caregiver. Her presence will be deeply missed by all the lives she touched during her 68 years. Rest in peace, Anna.