Anna "Jeanne" Beery (November 29, 1950 - December 6, 2025).

Anna “Jeanne” Beery, a beloved sister, aunt, and teacher, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at her home in Green River, Wyoming after a 10-year diagnosis with Cystic Fibrosis. Born on Wednesday, November 29, 1950, in Medina, Ohio. Jeanne was the cherished daughter of Elton Burdette Beery and Margery Alice Niswander Beery.

Jeanne spent her formative years in Ohio, attending local schools and graduating from Cloverleaf High School in 1968. She furthered her education at Bluffton College, where she earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education, setting the stage for a fulfilling career dedicated to shaping young minds.

For 39 years, Jeanne devoted her life to teaching, making a lasting impact on her students in Big Piney and Green River. She retired in 2015 from the Sweetwater County School District No. 2, leaving behind a legacy of dedication and compassion.

Jeanne’s life was rich with interests and activities that reflected her kind and adventurous spirit. She was an avid reader and an active participant in two book clubs. Her commitment to community service was evident in her role as a driver for Meals on Wheels. Jeanne’s creativity shone through in the beautiful greeting cards she crafted for her church, and her love for travel and nature was expressed through her passion for Volksmarching, garnering several medals from State Parks and adventures in Germany and Switzerland.

She was predeceased by her loving parents, her daughter Kristen Beery, and her favorite uncle, Keith Beery. Jeanne’s spirit and love continue to be cherished by her four sisters: Mary Beery of Green River, Wyoming; Carol Johnson and husband Van of Thermopolis, Wyoming; Cathy Beery Berg and husband Terry of Goshen, Indiana; and Christy Beery Bush and husband Gary of Seville, Ohio. She also leaves behind four nephews: Adam Johnson, Mark Beery, Justin Berg, and Zachery Berg; two nieces, Margie Beery and Jennifer Bickel and husband Andy; along with two great-nieces, Parker Bickel and Hayden Bickel.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations in Jeanne’s memory be made to the Union Congregational Church, 350 Mansface Street, Green River, Wyoming, or to National Jewish Health Center, P.O. Box 17169, Denver, Colorado 80217-0169.

A service to celebrate Jeanne’s life will be held following cremation in the Spring. Friends and family are encouraged to leave their condolences and share their memories at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

Jeanne Beery lived a life of service, love, and joy, and her memory will continue to live in the hearts of all whom she touched.