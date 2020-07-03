Anna Johnson Caudle (October 14, 1956 – January 27, 2020)

Anna Johnson Caudle, 63, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away at the Rocky Mountain Cottage Care Center in Murray, Utah.

She was a resident of Rock Springs for the past 17 years and former resident of Texas.

Mrs. Caudle was born on October 14, 1956 in Mojave, California, the daughter of Fred Johnson and Erma Carter.

Anna attended schools in St. Louis, Missouri and was a graduate of the St. Louis Christian Academy with the class of 1974.

She married Joe Caudle in Sunray, Texas on March 5, 1977.

Her interests included knitting, crossword puzzles, word search puzzles, coloring, camping and various crafts.

Survivors include her husband Joe Caudle of Rock Springs, Wyoming, her mother Erma Wagner and husband Floyd of Huston, Texas, one son Phillip Caudle of Rock Springs, Wyoming, three daughters, Jessica Nix and husband Joe of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Jennifer Slater and Michael of Odessa, Texas and Angela Arnold and husband Phillip of Rock Springs, Wyoming, two sisters, Mary Johnson of St. Louis, Missouri and Rebecca Johnson of Houston, Texas, several grandchildren, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her dad Fred Johnson and one son Joel Caudle.

Cremation has taken place and services will be at a later date

Condolences may be left at www. vasefuneralhome.com