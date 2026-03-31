Anna Lynn Warren (April 29, 1959 – March 25, 2026)

Anna Lynn Warren, age 66, of Rock Springs, passed away at her home on Wednesday, March 25, 2026.

She was born in Kansas City, Kansas, on Wednesday, April 29, 1959, Anna was a beloved daughter, mother, sister, aunt, and friend whose warmth and kindness touched the lives of everyone she met.

Anna attended Rock Springs High School, where she graduated in 1977.

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She married Richard Warren December 3, 1976 in Rock Springs.

She dedicated her professional life to supporting the education of young minds as a Teacher’s Aide and Secretary for over 20 years for the Sweetwater County School District #1, including Northpark Elementary, Desert View Elementary and also Independence High School. She worked at Wyoming Casing for three years as a Administrative Assistant. Her nurturing and compassionate spirit was evident in her work, and she left an indelible mark on both colleagues and students.

She loved bowling, fishing, golf, and playing pool, and cherished time spent crafting, swimming, and indulging in a good movie or music. She loved most of all spending time with her family especially her grandson. Her zest for life extended to friendly gambling excursions, always carried with her trademark warmth and laughter.

She is survived by her loving family including her father, Richard Caudron of Springfield, Missouri; son John Warren and wife Kirsten of Bozeman; daughters, Amber Warren and husband Benjamin Taylor of Hamilton, Ontario; Lena Warren and life partner Mike Mullins of Rock Springs; brother, Eugene Caudron of Kure Beach, North Carolina; grandson Anthony Kudar of Salt Lake City, Utah; nieces, Jamie Davison and husband D.J.; Kea Warren; Cassie Caudron; nephew, Scott Warren and husband Dustin.

She is preceded in death by her husband Richard Warren; niece, Sarah Warren; mother, Johanna Caudron.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11:00 am. Tuesday, April 7, 2026 at the Sweetwater Events Complex, Pronghorn Room, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A Private Family Graveside service will be conducted.

The family requests that donations be made in Anna’s memory to the YWCA, Victims’ Advocacy Center, 147 K Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901, to continue her legacy of care and compassion.

Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

Anna Lynn Warren will be dearly missed, but her loving spirit and vibrant life will remain in the hearts of all who knew her.