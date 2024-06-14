Anna “Mae” Margaret Bazzanella (September 1, 1941-June 11, 2024)

Anna “Mae” Margaret Bazzanella, 82, passed away peacefully, at home, on June 11, 2024. She was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs. She died of a brief illness.

Mrs. Bazzanella was born on September 1, 1941, in Rock Springs; the daughter of John Ribovich and Catherine (Sekerak) Ribovich.

She attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1959 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

Anna married Albert Martin Bazzanella, June 27, 1959 in Rock Springs. He preceded her in death in 2006.

Early on, Anna worked at the unemployment office, and later at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. She was first a medical transcriptionist from 1985 to 1999 and as a safety monitor for hospital security from 2002 until 2012. She also worked as a janitor for Sweetwater Cable Television for 21 years.

Anna’s interests included camping in the country with family, traveling with her husband on cruises to the Caribbean Islands and Hawaii, reading books, and working crossword puzzles.

Survivors include one daughter, Cheryl L. Garduno; one son, Albert M. Bazzanella and wife Shawn; three grandsons, John Albert Smith and wife Meagan, Bradley Ray Garduno, and Albert “Albie” Bazzanella and wife Kelley; one granddaughter, Chelsie Tipton and husband Chuck; five great-grandchildren, Xander Jas Smith, Jacobi Jayden Smith, Jayleah Bazzanella, Chace Tipton, and Decklyn Bazzanella; one sister-in-law, Linda Ribovich; two nieces, Dianna Lynn Mackinen and Jennifer Lynn Slatcher; and dear friends, Guido Azzopardi, Pat Julius, and several cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Martin Bazzanella; one daughter, Anna Maria Bazzanella; parents John and Catherine Ribovich; mother and father-in-law Mary and Albert Bazzanella; one brother, John A. Ribovich; one sister and brother-in-law, Evelyn and Rudy Mecca; one nephew, Brian John Ribovich; along with several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Anna’s name to Kari’s Access Awards, PO Box 1089, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2024 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs. A Parish Rosary will be recited at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs. Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call one-hour prior services at the church.

