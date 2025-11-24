Anna Maria Severson (January 24, 1966 - November 13, 2025).

With hearts both heavy and grateful, we celebrate the unforgettable legacy of our cherished Anna Maria Severson, who burst into this world on Jan. 24, 1966, and left it with grace (and probably a little sass) on Nov. 13, 2025.

Anna was a devoted wife to her beloved Wayne, and a proud mother to her wonderful children, Aaron (Amber) Severson and Mischon (Mike) Harrington. She was also the reigning queen of spoiling her grandchildren—Dylan, Alleigh, Maddie, Ashton, Mahakayla, Kaleb, and Kolby—whether that meant sneaking them extra dessert or buying those gifts that mom and dad did not want to purchase.

Her warmth and kindness extended to her siblings—Yvonne (Paul) Ruffner, Tina (Tom) Bradshaw, Lia Peterson, and Eddie Tems—and her loving in-laws, Donna Severson, Kathy (Keith) Harris, Greg (Kelli) Severson, and Andy (Baric) Lawson. She adored her nieces, nephews, and countless friends, all of whom knew that Anna’s hugs could cure just about anything – except maybe a bad haircut.

Anna lived fiercely, loved deeply, and laughed loudly. She had a knack for telling it like it was—sometimes with a wink, sometimes with a raised eyebrow—but always with love. And after a long day of giving her all to everyone around her, she knew the simple joy of cracking open a cold beer, raising it high, and reminding us all that life is meant to be savored.

She is welcomed into the arms of her beloved parents, Arie and Cornelia Tems, her father-in-law Ray Severson, and the dear friends and furry companions who paved the way before her.

Though she may have left this earth, Anna’s love, humor, and fierce spirit remain stitched into our hearts, reminding us to live boldly, love without hesitation, and never underestimate the healing power of a good laugh—or a well‑earned beer at the end of the day.

Anna’s celebration of her vivacious life will be at The Ponderosa located in Green River at 2 p.m. on Sunday Nov. 30, 2025. Burial to follow in West Valley City at the Valley View Memorial at a later date.